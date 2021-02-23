Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Burning Rock Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Burning Rock Biotech.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNR traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,904. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.84. Burning Rock Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,823,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after buying an additional 1,218,712 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,944,000 after buying an additional 303,639 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,577,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,442,000 after buying an additional 565,285 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,238,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,598,000 after buying an additional 388,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after buying an additional 107,336 shares during the period. 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 13 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burning Rock Biotech (BNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.