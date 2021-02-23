Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) shares traded down 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $36.69. 647,770 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 390,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.84.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNR. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 28.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 605,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after acquiring an additional 133,065 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $512,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 343.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 13 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

