BV Financial (OTCMKTS:BVFL) Stock Price Up 4.4%

BV Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVFL)’s share price rose 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19.

BV Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BVFL)

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company accepts checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

