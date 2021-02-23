Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Stock Price Down 4%

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) fell 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.44. 232,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 295,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47.

About Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal equipment and munitions. It offers Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a handheld personal security device which is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as accessories and third-party products that are compatible with the Byrna HD, including the projectiles used in the Byrna HD; and less-lethal munitions that comprise impact rounds designed to stop an individual without causing permanent injury or death, as well as payload rounds carrying various chemical irritants and marking products designed for 40MM rifled launchers utilized by law enforcement, correctional services, and military markets.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.