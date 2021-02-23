Bytecoin Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $80.12 million and $128,586.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.27 or 0.00439539 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000970 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.