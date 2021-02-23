Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC) was down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.84 and last traded at $24.84. Approximately 48,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 105,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.84.

