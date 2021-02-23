Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSE) Shares Down 0.8%

Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSE)’s stock price was down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.97 and last traded at $25.97. Approximately 1,968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 19,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52.

