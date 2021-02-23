Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSB) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSB) dropped 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $24.11. Approximately 48,498 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 66,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37.

