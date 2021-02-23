Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $2.74 Million Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,773 shares during the quarter. Schnitzer Steel Industries makes up approximately 0.7% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned 0.32% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 319.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 252.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

SCHN stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.43. 1,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,611. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $987.54 million, a P/E ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $492.11 million for the quarter. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.42%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.