Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Releases Earnings Results

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of COG stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.06. 5,106,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,726,209. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

COG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.