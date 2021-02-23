CACHE Gold (CGT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.23 Million

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CACHE Gold token can currently be purchased for $57.75 or 0.00119249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $2.58 million and $2.23 million worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00052746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $361.88 or 0.00747231 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00031145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00038028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,185.26 or 0.04512298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CACHE Gold is a token. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 45,295 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,675 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.