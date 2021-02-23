CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on CAIXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC cut shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, February 1st.

CAIXY stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

