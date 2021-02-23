CaixaPay 24-Hour Volume Tops $26.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 23rd. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.29 or 0.00474457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00070587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00080720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 138.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00056578 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $242.16 or 0.00507738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00074588 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

CaixaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

