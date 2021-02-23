Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,313.31

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,313.31 ($17.16) and traded as low as GBX 1,120 ($14.63). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 1,165 ($15.22), with a volume of 8,015 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,180.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,313.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of £144.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.73.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Caledonia Mining’s previous dividend of $0.10. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.18%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.