Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Shares Down 1.7%

Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN)’s stock price fell 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110.05 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.54). 6,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 3,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.57).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 140.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 134.60. The firm has a market cap of £13.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Caledonian Trust Company Profile (LON:CNN)

Caledonian Trust PLC engages in the property investment and development business in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonian Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonian Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.