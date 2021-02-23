California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 50,717 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of CVB Financial worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter worth $202,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 22.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 13.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CVB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.63. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

