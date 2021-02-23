California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 801 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of PS Business Parks worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 55.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSB opened at $143.39 on Tuesday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.48 and a 52 week high of $167.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.94 and a 200-day moving average of $130.51.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 45.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

