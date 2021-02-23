California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Glaukos worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 10.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Glaukos during the third quarter worth $211,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Glaukos by 74.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos during the third quarter valued at $25,271,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 10.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period.

GKOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

In other Glaukos news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $3,398,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $1,327,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GKOS stock opened at $94.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $97.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 1.87.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

