California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,266 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.11% of The AZEK worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in The AZEK by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 641,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,678,000 after acquiring an additional 29,210 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 660,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.66. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $48.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,897.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

The AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

