California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 16,298 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,298 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of NanoString Technologies worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194,839 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.73.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $166,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at $132,394.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $108,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,181.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,135 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,536 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

