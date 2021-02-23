California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 2,272 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Badger Meter worth $6,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Badger Meter by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $205,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,596 shares in the company, valued at $483,545.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $913,829.70. Insiders sold a total of 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,039 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

BMI stock opened at $106.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.17. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $109.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $112.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.32 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

