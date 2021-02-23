California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 4,097 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on NUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NUS opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

In related news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 1,125 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $55,991.25. Also, Chairman Steven Lund acquired 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $1,001,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 53,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,044 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.