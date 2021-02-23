California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 4,789 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Hillenbrand worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,173,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,512,000 after acquiring an additional 583,103 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,664,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,192,000 after purchasing an additional 489,804 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 525,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 27,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

NYSE HI opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 1.54. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.86.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

