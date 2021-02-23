California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Green Dot worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Green Dot by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

In other news, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 951 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $53,436.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 687,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $35,715,365.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,358.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 858,669 shares of company stock valued at $45,930,677 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

