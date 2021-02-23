California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.30 Million Stock Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,747 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AUB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 47,669 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 67,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 459,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,128,000 after purchasing an additional 191,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Shares of AUB stock opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,290.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,070. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AUB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.