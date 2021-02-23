California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.37 Million Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Assured Guaranty worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 468.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AGO opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $45.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.25.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

