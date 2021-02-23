California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.37 Million Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Assured Guaranty worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 22.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 260.0% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 89,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 64,540 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 101,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 23,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGO opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $45.69. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

