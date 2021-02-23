California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.39 Million Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 82,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

