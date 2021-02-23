California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.39 Million Stock Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 295,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,702,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,678,000 after buying an additional 1,972,888 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter valued at $23,631,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter valued at about $15,572,000. GEM Realty Capital boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 898,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,238,000 after purchasing an additional 584,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average is $20.02. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

