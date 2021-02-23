California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.60 Million Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,092 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Under Armour worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 34.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 7.8% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

