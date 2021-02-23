California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.79 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Rogers worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Rogers by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,291 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $498,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,581.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $1,248,746.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,942,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,106 shares of company stock worth $4,335,081. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROG opened at $191.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 619.02 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $195.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

