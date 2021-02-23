California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.87 Million Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 241.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,274,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,326,000 after buying an additional 1,609,208 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 410,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 28,303 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 349,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

Shares of OFC opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

