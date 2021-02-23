California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Badger Meter worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter worth about $46,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Badger Meter by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 207,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Badger Meter by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 12,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $357,049.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,653.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $913,829.70. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,039. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $106.34 on Tuesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $109.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.17.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $112.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

