California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,619 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Papa John’s International worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PZZA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 23,873 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at $16,508,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $103.66 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $110.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.58, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.41.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

