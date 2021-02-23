California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 16,365 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of bluebird bio worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,195,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,409,000 after buying an additional 65,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,925,000 after purchasing an additional 79,940 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in bluebird bio by 29,809.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,289 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,165,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 423,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,309,000 after purchasing an additional 93,468 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,396 shares of company stock worth $178,798. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLUE stock opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.21.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on bluebird bio from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $133.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

