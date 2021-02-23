California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 958 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Bandwidth worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 2,264.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

BAND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $14,629,156.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,430.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 39,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.95, for a total transaction of $6,208,224.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,553.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 249,473 shares of company stock worth $40,818,100 in the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAND stock opened at $173.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.44 and a beta of 0.59. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.89 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.76.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

