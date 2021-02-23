California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of CommScope worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter worth $15,352,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,612,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,388,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 479,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,220,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,430,000 after acquiring an additional 382,455 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $5,269,320.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. On average, research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

