California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Casella Waste Systems worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 203.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

CWST opened at $59.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.68 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $63.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.17.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

