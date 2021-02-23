California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Hancock Whitney worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 72.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,412,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 592,926 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 272.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 595,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after buying an additional 435,355 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after buying an additional 260,068 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 454,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,464,000 after purchasing an additional 190,483 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 262.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 116,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 84,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $41.41.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

