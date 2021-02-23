Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 19,956 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,956 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hercules Capital worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

