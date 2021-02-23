Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO opened at $189.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.93.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.46.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

