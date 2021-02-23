Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Trading Down 12.6%

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was down 12.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 1,513,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,466,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $34.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,648.57% and a negative return on equity of 215.41%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 812.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 105,867 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.77% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

