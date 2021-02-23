Canaccord Genuity Boosts Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Price Target to $77.00

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Calian Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Calian Group stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.04. The stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 317. Calian Group has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average is $49.09.

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

