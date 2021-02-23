Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.55

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and traded as high as $9.70. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 24,471 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

