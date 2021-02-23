Canaccord Genuity Increases Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target to C$77.00

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$77.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

CGY stock traded up C$3.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$62.88. 13,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Calian Group has a 12-month low of C$31.29 and a 12-month high of C$71.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$62.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$63.25. The company has a market cap of C$613.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$116.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$112.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Calian Group will post 3.6900003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

