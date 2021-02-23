Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Air Partner (LON:AIR)

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Air Partner (LON:AIR) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 102 ($1.33) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of AIR opened at GBX 69.40 ($0.91) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 69.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 72.74. Air Partner has a 52-week low of GBX 15.33 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £44.11 million and a PE ratio of 9.81.

Air Partner Company Profile

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, and security solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment teams, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

