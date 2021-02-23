Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT)

Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 96 ($1.25) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.45% from the stock’s previous close.
LIT opened at GBX 66 ($0.86) on Tuesday. Litigation Capital Management has a one year low of GBX 37.87 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 80 ($1.05). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 68.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 60.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.33 million and a P/E ratio of 5.82.
Litigation Capital Management Company Profile
