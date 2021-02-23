Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT)

Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 96 ($1.25) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.45% from the stock’s previous close.

LIT opened at GBX 66 ($0.86) on Tuesday. Litigation Capital Management has a one year low of GBX 37.87 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 80 ($1.05). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 68.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 60.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.33 million and a P/E ratio of 5.82.

Litigation Capital Management Company Profile

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include single-case and portfolios; and class actions, commercial claims, claims arising out of insolvency, and international arbitration.

