Canadian Banc (TSE:BK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.38

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.38 and last traded at C$10.29, with a volume of 24173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.52, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of C$113.69 million and a PE ratio of -3.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.0748 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. Canadian Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.95%.

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

