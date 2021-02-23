Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,062.33

Canadian General Investments, Ltd (LON:CGI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,062.33 ($26.94) and traded as high as GBX 2,200 ($28.74). Canadian General Investments shares last traded at GBX 2,200 ($28.74), with a volume of 4,097 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06, a current ratio of 9.52 and a quick ratio of 9.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,062.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,782.67.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile (LON:CGI)

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

