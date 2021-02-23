Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Trading Down 8.2%

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX)’s stock price fell 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.92. 971,883 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,245,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

The firm has a market cap of $20.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cancer Genetics by 435.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Cancer Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cancer Genetics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the period. 5.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

