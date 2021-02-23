Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Trading Down 8.2%

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX)’s stock price fell 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.92. 971,883 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,245,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

The firm has a market cap of $20.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cancer Genetics by 435.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Cancer Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cancer Genetics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the period. 5.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.